Hot Cross Cinnamon Buns

April 10, 2017.Reading time 7 minutes.

My love of combining recipes continues with these Hot Cross Cinnamon Buns. Complete with all the best ingredients from both creations, with a few extra additions thrown in for good measure. The have a cinnamon bun dough with the usual brown sugar, butter and cinnamon filling. But I have also added the mixed peel, dried fruit, […]

Garlic + Rosemary Baked Vegan Camembert

March 11, 2017.Reading time 7 minutes.

As with many of my recipes the idea for this Vegan Baked Camembert was born out of my desire to recreate a food I used to love eating. And what’s not to love? Gooey and creamy, warm melted cheese with punchy garlic and a hint of herb from the rosemary. I could easily eat my way through […]

Vegan Pizza Buns

February 24, 2017.Reading time 7 minutes.

If you have even glanced at my blog or Instagram feed you’ll know I am currently rather obsessed with making cinnamon buns.  It’s just so satisfying rolling up the dough into those little spirals laced with different fillings. Plus (obviously) they taste pretty good too.  I am also a devoted fan of pizza and so I […]

Pecan & Maple Spelt Bun Cake

February 19, 2017.Reading time 8 minutes.

I made these buns as an attempt to make a slightly more virtuous version of my cinnamon buns. Don’t get me wrong – I have no problem with allowing myself a treat, or 10, of an afternoon. But I thought I’d try a wholegrain, refined sugar free bun to see if it could hold it’s […]

Easy Garlic and Chive Cashew Cheese

February 2, 2017.Reading time 10 minutes.

It would be fair to say I’ve become rather obsessed with making my own cashew cheese. In my kitchen it seems I have a never ending conveyor belt of cashews simultaneously soaking, blending and being packaged up into little bundles to drain. Somehow there never seems to be much cashew cheese in my fridge though […]

Winter Waldorf Salad

January 25, 2017.Reading time 4 minutes.

Waldorf salad has always been a favourite of mine. I’m sometimes wary of fruit in savoury things but I love the combination of the crunchy cabbage and celery with the sweet apple and raisins. The toasted walnuts and creamy but tart dressing round off the range of flavours, which although varied and seemingly a bit random […]

Date, Rose and Pistachio Buns

January 16, 2017.Reading time 7 minutes.

I’ve described these buns as the love-child of turkish delight and a chelsea bun and I think it’s a pretty fitting label. The rose flavour is infused into the milk that makes the dough which makes the buns amazing to smell and taste. I used chopped dates as the filling, which when baked, turn into […]

Christmas Pudding Energy Balls

December 23, 2016.Reading time 4 minutes.

I’m a sucker for cute looking confectionary and when you add the Christmas element to the mix these little puddings are hitting all the baking bases for me in one! The idea for these was born out of buying the little holly and ivy decorations that you see adorning the tops, I thought how sweet […]

Bloody Mary Beans

December 22, 2016.Reading time 4 minutes.

Now I love a Bloody Mary as much as the next (hungover) person. Rich, savoury and just the right side of spicy; it quenches your thirst, replenishes your sodium levels and gets you very slightly drunk again if you have 2 and are a total lightweight like me. But the one thing a Bloody Mary doesn’t […]

Mulled Wine Spiced Buns

December 13, 2016.Reading time 7 minutes.

I have been working at perfecting my Christmas Bun recipe and with these beauties I think I finally have it. Baking them will make your whole house smell like Christmas, and then you get the joy of eating them too. If you’re not feeling festive yet then I urge you to get in the kitchen, put […]

