My love of combining recipes continues with these Hot Cross Cinnamon Buns. Complete with all the best ingredients from both creations, with a few extra additions thrown in for good measure. The have a cinnamon bun dough with the usual brown sugar, butter and cinnamon filling. But I have also added the mixed peel, dried fruit, […]
As with many of my recipes the idea for this Vegan Baked Camembert was born out of my desire to recreate a food I used to love eating. And what’s not to love? Gooey and creamy, warm melted cheese with punchy garlic and a hint of herb from the rosemary. I could easily eat my way through […]
If you have even glanced at my blog or Instagram feed you’ll know I am currently rather obsessed with making cinnamon buns. It’s just so satisfying rolling up the dough into those little spirals laced with different fillings. Plus (obviously) they taste pretty good too. I am also a devoted fan of pizza and so I […]
I made these buns as an attempt to make a slightly more virtuous version of my cinnamon buns. Don’t get me wrong – I have no problem with allowing myself a treat, or 10, of an afternoon. But I thought I’d try a wholegrain, refined sugar free bun to see if it could hold it’s […]
It would be fair to say I’ve become rather obsessed with making my own cashew cheese. In my kitchen it seems I have a never ending conveyor belt of cashews simultaneously soaking, blending and being packaged up into little bundles to drain. Somehow there never seems to be much cashew cheese in my fridge though […]
Waldorf salad has always been a favourite of mine. I’m sometimes wary of fruit in savoury things but I love the combination of the crunchy cabbage and celery with the sweet apple and raisins. The toasted walnuts and creamy but tart dressing round off the range of flavours, which although varied and seemingly a bit random […]
I’ve described these buns as the love-child of turkish delight and a chelsea bun and I think it’s a pretty fitting label. The rose flavour is infused into the milk that makes the dough which makes the buns amazing to smell and taste. I used chopped dates as the filling, which when baked, turn into […]
I’m a sucker for cute looking confectionary and when you add the Christmas element to the mix these little puddings are hitting all the baking bases for me in one! The idea for these was born out of buying the little holly and ivy decorations that you see adorning the tops, I thought how sweet […]
Now I love a Bloody Mary as much as the next (hungover) person. Rich, savoury and just the right side of spicy; it quenches your thirst, replenishes your sodium levels and gets you very slightly drunk again if you have 2 and are a total lightweight like me. But the one thing a Bloody Mary doesn’t […]
I have been working at perfecting my Christmas Bun recipe and with these beauties I think I finally have it. Baking them will make your whole house smell like Christmas, and then you get the joy of eating them too. If you’re not feeling festive yet then I urge you to get in the kitchen, put […]